Research Analysts Set Expectations for CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.95.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

CEU opened at C$3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$898.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$4.15.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$536.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$533.47 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 6.71%.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.