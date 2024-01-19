Reviewing Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shimmick and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimmick 0 0 3 0 3.00 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shimmick presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.78%. Given Shimmick’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shimmick is more favorable than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimmick N/A N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge & Dock -7.00% -8.83% -3.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shimmick and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Shimmick and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimmick N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $648.78 million 0.73 -$34.06 million ($0.58) -12.28

Shimmick has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shimmick beats Great Lakes Dredge & Dock on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures. It is also involved in coastal protection projects that comprises of moving sand from the ocean floor to shoreline locations where erosion threatens shoreline assets; maintenance dredging, which consists of the re-dredging of previously deepened waterways and harbors to remove silt, sand, and other accumulated sediments; land reclamations, channel deepening, and port infrastructure development; and lake and river dredging, inland levee and construction dredging, environmental restoration and habitat improvement, and other marine construction projects. The company serves federal, state, and local governments; foreign governments; and domestic and foreign private concerns, such as utilities, oil, and other energy companies. It operates hydraulic dredges, hopper dredges, mechanical dredges, unloader, drill boat, and material and other barges equipment. The company was formerly known as Lydon & Drews Partnership and changed its name to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation in 1905. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

