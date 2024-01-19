Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stake Increased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,532,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,670,000 after acquiring an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,556,000 after acquiring an additional 591,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,954,000 after acquiring an additional 354,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

