Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $31,726.85 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00018420 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,229.40 or 0.99934602 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011580 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00222750 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004823 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00144078 USD and is down -17.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $32,036.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

