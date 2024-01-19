Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down to $17.82

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $17.05. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 7,038,213 shares trading hands.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $3,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,848 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,397,000 after acquiring an additional 277,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 159.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

