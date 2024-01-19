RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.73. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 4,030,335 shares.

RLX Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 101,263 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,061,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,903,000 after purchasing an additional 578,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,870,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,841 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $235,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.