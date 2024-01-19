Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Position Lifted by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Robert Half worth $20,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Robert Half by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Robert Half by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 7.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Robert Half by 6.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $80.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

