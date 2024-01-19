Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Roche Price Performance

RHHBY opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Roche has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74.

Get Roche alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 612.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.