Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Energy Vault stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $248.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 101,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.
