Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $42.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.39.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

