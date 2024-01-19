Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $125.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

