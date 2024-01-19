Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of RSI opened at $4.86 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,410 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $58,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.