Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$57,510.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$57,510.00.
Rusoro Mining Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of Rusoro Mining stock opened at C$0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.05. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45.
Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Rusoro Mining Company Profile
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
