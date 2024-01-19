Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20.20 on April 9th

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Safestore Price Performance

Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 771 ($9.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 583.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 820.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 806.52. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 641 ($8.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,093 ($13.91).

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.