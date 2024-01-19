Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20.20 on April 9th

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 771 ($9.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 583.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 820.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 806.52. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 641 ($8.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,093 ($13.91).
