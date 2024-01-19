Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 394,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 83,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.