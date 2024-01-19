Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Sells $105,679.62 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 6,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $105,679.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SRRK opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Scholar Rock

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.