Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. 396,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,709. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

