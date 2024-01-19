Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,114,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 770,814 shares.The stock last traded at $25.52 and had previously closed at $25.92.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

