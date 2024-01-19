Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Boosted by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.91. 221,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,564. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

