Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299,285 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 796,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 185,256 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 658,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

