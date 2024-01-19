Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after buying an additional 107,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.