Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $45.12 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

