Scotiabank Lowers CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Sector Underperform

Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

