Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,315,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 903,574 shares.The stock last traded at $10.61 and had previously closed at $10.60.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.
Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 17.2% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
About Screaming Eagle Acquisition
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
