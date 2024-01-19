Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.12 million, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

