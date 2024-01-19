SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,500 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 814,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,766,000 after purchasing an additional 90,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.31. The company has a market capitalization of $349.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

