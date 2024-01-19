Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.23 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Secret has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $909.98 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00135759 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00023516 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004561 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000110 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00345113 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,003.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.