Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,735,000 after purchasing an additional 125,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

