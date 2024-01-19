Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Sempra by 113.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 108.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

