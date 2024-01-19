SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Down 5.2%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.52. 698,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,690,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on S shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $46,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,907.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $162,484.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $46,908.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,907.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

