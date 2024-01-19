Seritage Growth Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,563 call options on the company. This is an increase of 268% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,324 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 191.41%.

Insider Activity at Seritage Growth Properties

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 58,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $542,174.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,189,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 58,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $542,174.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,189,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $163,244.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,826,832 shares in the company, valued at $135,368,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,570 shares of company stock valued at $61,368 and have sold 436,566 shares valued at $4,019,926. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seritage Growth Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

