ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $746.61. The company had a trading volume of 299,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,243. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $750.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $690.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.63.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

