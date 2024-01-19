SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Up 4%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 182,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 611,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SES shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $25,600.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,521,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,044 shares of company stock worth $790,467. Insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $10,785,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

