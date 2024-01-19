Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the second quarter worth $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter worth $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FT opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

