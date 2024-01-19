Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90,249 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.