Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $531,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,360 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $11.20 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

