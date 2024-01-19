Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 136,662 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 136,662 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 271,072 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 407,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 61,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $17.57 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

