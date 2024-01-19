Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 5,638 Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 65,331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 734,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 45,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 45.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 77,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 71.0% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 266,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 110,508 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TBLD stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

