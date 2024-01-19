Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of SHLS opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.88. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

