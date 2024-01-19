Short Interest in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Declines By 8.1%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 13,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 802,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 252,678 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. APA has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 3.31.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APA will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.