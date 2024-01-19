Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Decreases By 7.4%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 212.3 days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

C&C Group stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. C&C Group has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

