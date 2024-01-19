Short Interest in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Decreases By 6.7%

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 14,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 256,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.