Short Interest in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Decreases By 6.5%

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FCBC

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 1.6 %

FCBC stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.55. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.