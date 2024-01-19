Short Interest in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Drops By 6.0%

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Glatfelter news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,540. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,481,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glatfelter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 31.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 119.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 299,407 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.6% in the third quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 45,438 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 36,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Stock Down 1.4 %

GLT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.92 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Glatfelter

About Glatfelter

(Get Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.