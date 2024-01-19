Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Drops By 5.8%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 521,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

