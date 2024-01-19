Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $607.59 million and approximately $44.31 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,868.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00171975 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.74 or 0.00571936 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009705 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00058327 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00373790 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00177285 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,229,705,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,205,561,577 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
