SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
