SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.