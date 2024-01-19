Sigmund Cornelius Acquires 2,500 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00.

Parex Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE PXT traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.91. 68,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.83. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.44 and a 12-month high of C$30.06.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.34. Parex Resources had a net margin of 49.11% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of C$515.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.4861407 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parex Resources

About Parex Resources

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.