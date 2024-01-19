Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.82.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

