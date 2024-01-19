Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Up to $13.18

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $14.40. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 609,947 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SILK. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 13.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $580.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,756,000 after buying an additional 19,022,810 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,474,000 after buying an additional 2,002,423 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after buying an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,788,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,357,000 after purchasing an additional 283,580 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

